Funeral For: Donna Mae Kehler Nee Neufeld

Funeral Date: January 9, 2018

Donna Mae Kehler Nee Neufeld, 68, of Carman passed away Friday, January 5th at Carman Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband Harvey, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Donna Mae Kehler Nee Neufeld will be held Tuesday, January 9th at 2pm at Carman United Church with private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Carman Palliative Care or Canadian Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.