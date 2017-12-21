Funeral For: Dora Friesen Driedger (Nee Sawatzky)

Funeral Date: December 28, 2017

Dora Friesen Driedger (Nee Sawatzky), 99, of Altona formerly of Eigenhof and Rosenfeld, passed away Thursday, December 21st at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Abram Friesen, her 2nd husband Abram Driedger, 1 daughter, 1 son and 2 sons-in-law.

The funeral service for Dora Friesen Driedger (Nee Sawatzky) will be held Thursday, December 28th at 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Rosenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Eden Mental Health Centre.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.