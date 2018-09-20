Funeral For: Dora Neufeld Nee Schmidt

Funeral Date: September 23, 2018

Dora Neufeld Nee Schmidt, 89, of Altona formerly of New Hope, passed away Wednesday, September 19th at Eastview Place. She is survived by her husband John, 4 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 1 sister-in-law and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son-in-law, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Dora Neufeld Nee Schmidt will be held Sunday, September 23rd at 2pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 1 to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Eastview Place.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.