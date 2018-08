Funeral For: Doris May Moores

Funeral Date: August 14, 2018

Doris May Moores, 90, of Manito passed away Thursday, August 9th at Pembina Manitou Health Centre. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and 1 son.

An Anglican funeral service for Doris May Moores will be held Tuesday, August 14th at 1pm at St. Andrew’s United Church, Manitou with burial at Manitou Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Manitou Personal Care Home Home Palliative Care or Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wheatland Funeral Service.