Funeral For: Doris Sandul

Funeral Date: November 29, 2017

Doris Sandul, 97, of Vita passed away Sunday, November 26th at Vita Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George, 2 sons and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Doris Sandul will be held Wednesday, November 29th at 10:30am at Korban Funeral Chapel formerly Vita Funeral Home, with burial at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Arbakka.

Arrangements by Korban Funeral Chapel, Vita.