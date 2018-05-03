Funeral For: Dorothy Beswitherick

Funeral Date: May 8, 2018

Dorothy Beswitherick, 97, of Brandon passed away Tuesday, May 1st at Assiniboine Centre. She is survived by 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Frank.

The funeral service for Dorothy Beswitherick will be held Tuesday, May 8th at 2pm at Bethel Christian Assembly, 440 Richmond Avenue, with burial at Sydney Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Gideon’s International.

Arrangements by Memories Chapel, Brandon.