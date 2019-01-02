Memorial For: Dorothy Dyck (nee Friesen)

Memorial Date: January 4, 2019

Dorothy Dyck (nee Friesen), 81, of Steinbach formerly of Altona, passed away Sunday, December 30th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Henry Schellenberg, 2nd husband Gerhard Dyck, 2 brothers, 1 sister in-law and 1 brother-in-law.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Dorothy Dyck (nee Friesen) will be held Friday, January 4th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

Ash interment will take place at a later date.

Donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.