Memorial For: Dr. Robert James Menzies (Dr. Bob)

Memorial Date: December 23rd, 2017

Dr. Robert James Menzies (Dr. Bob), 65 of Morden passed away Tuesday December 19th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 daughters and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Hazel Menzies and 1 daughter.

A memorial service for Dr. Robert James Menzies (Dr. Bob) will be held Saturday, December 23rd, 2pm at St. Paul’s United Church, Morden with ash interment at Hillside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation – Hospice

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden