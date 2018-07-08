Celebration of Life For: Edgar David Klassen

Celebration of Life Service Date: July 9, 2018

Edgar David Klassen, 80 of Winnipeg formerly of Plum Coulee passed away Friday July 6th at Winnipeg. He is survived by his wife Olga, his children and grandchildren.

The celebration of life service for Edgar David Klassen will be held Monday July 9th, 2pm at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to MCC or St. Boniface Hospital.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg