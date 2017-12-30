Memorial For: Edith Thielmann

Memorial Date: January 3, 2018

Edith Thielmann, 71, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband John Czwarno (Swarno), 1 step-daughter, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers. She was predeceased by 1 brother in infancy.

A memorial service for Edith Thielmann will be held Wednesday, January 3rd at 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg, with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.