Buhr, Edward

Funeral For: Edward Buhr
Funeral Date: January 3, 2018
Edward Buhr, 97, of Altona passed away Friday, December 29th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by 5 daughters, 6 sons, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Eva, 1 son, 1 daughter, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.
The Funeral Service for Edward Buhr will be held Wednesday, 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial at Edenburg Cemetery.
Viewing will be Tuesday 9am-9pm at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to the MS Society. Arrangements made by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.

