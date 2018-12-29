Memorial For: Edward Stark

Memorial Date: January 4, 2019



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Stark on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Ed will be greatly missed by his daughters, Candy (Alfred), Tammy (Bob & daughter Christie & Jamey), his brothers, Bob (Elaine) Stark, Alvin (Joanne) Sterk, and his sister Norma (Craig) Sharpe, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph & Elsie Sterk, his brothers Arthur, and Lawrence Sterk, and his sister Lily Petryk.

Ed was born in the La Broquerie area on December 23, 1936 where he grew up on the farm. He left home at an early age to become a barber in Spanish, Ontario and in 1961 he moved back to Winnipeg and married Miriam Grienke where he started the concept of a women’s hairstyling business. He eventually sold his very successful Stark’s Barbers Shop and began selling real estate, becoming the top salesman, and later managing the office for McKague Sigmar Realty that was to become the top sales office in Winnipeg. He enjoyed travelling to Japan, New Zealand, Hawaii, Mexico and the United States in search of real estate investments. Those who knew Ed, also know that he always shared his successes with others. His later years involved buying and selling older homes that he remodeled, and even dabbled in the used car business. He was an ardent racehorse owner and was especially proud of one of his racehorses that still holds a track record at Assiniboia Downs.

His daughters would like to thank Ed’s closest circle of friends, Jean, Albert, Bill and Doug, who were always there for him. In keeping with Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Coutu Funeral Chapel, 680 Archibald Street.In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations in memory of Ed may be made to a charity of one’s choice.