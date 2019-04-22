Funeral For: Edward Wayne Toews

Funeral Date: April 30, 2019

Edward Wayne Toews, 76, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, April 17th at Concordia Hospital. He is survived by his wife Helene, 2 daughters, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Edward Wayne Toews will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 11am at North Kildonan Mennonite Brethren Church, 1315 Gateway Road.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.