Memorial For: Edwin Hildebrand

Memorial Date: April 14, 2018

Edwin Hildebrand, 84, of Winnipeg formerly of Gnadenfeld, passed away Tuesday, February 6th at Poseidon Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Edwin Hildebrand will be held Saturday, April 14th from 2 to 4pm at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Avenue.