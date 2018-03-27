Funeral For: Edwin Teichroew

Funeral Date: March 29, 2018

Edwin Teichroew, 79, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, March 24th at Deer Lodge Centre. He is survived by his wife Tina, 1 daughter, 3 sons, 1 brother, and their families.

The funeral service for Edwin Teichroew will be held Thursday, March 29th at 11am at Good News Mennonite Church, 2764 Ness Avenue, with burial at Mennonite Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.