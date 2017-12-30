Funeral For: Egon Kesterke
Funeral Date: January 5, 2018
Egon Kesterke, 50, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday December 27th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elenore, 2 sons, 1 sister, and their families.
The funeral service for Egon Kesterke will be held Friday, 11am at Westwood Community Church, 401 Westwood Dr, Wpg, with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements by Friend Funeral Service, Winnipeg.
