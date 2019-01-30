Funeral For: Elfrieda Ruth Goeres
Funeral Date: February 1, 2019
Elfrieda Ruth Goeres, 80, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, January 28th at her residence. She is survived by her husband Ferdinand, 2 daughters, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families.
The funeral service for Elfrieda Ruth Goeres will be held Friday, February 1st at 1pm at Church of God, 705 Concordia Avenue, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Manitoba Alzheimer Society.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.
