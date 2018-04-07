Funeral For: Elfriede Heck

Funeral Date: April 11, 2018

Elfriede Heck, 87, of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, April 5th at Meadowood Manor. She is survived by 3 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur.

The funeral service for Elfriede Heck will be held Wednesday, April 11th at 11am at Mission Baptist Church, 771 Sargent Avenue, with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Meadowood Manor or Back to the Bible.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.