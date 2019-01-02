Funeral For: Elisabeth (Betty) Thiessen

Funeral Date: January 5, 2019

Elisabeth (Betty) Thiessen, 78, of Winkler formerly of Schoenweise, passed away Monday, December 31st at Salem Home. She is survived by 6 sisters, 5 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob W. and Susanna Thiessen.

The funeral service for Elisabeth (Betty) Thiessen will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2pm at Zion Mennonite Church, Schanzenfeld with burial at Schoenweise Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Thursday from 1 to 6pm, Friday from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Children's Camps International or Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.