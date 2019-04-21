Funeral For: Elizabeth Bueckert (Nee Neudorf)

Funeral Date: April 24, 2019

Elizabeth Bueckert (Nee Neudorf), 72 of Steinbach passed away Friday April 19th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband Peter, 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Elizabeth Bueckert (Nee Neudorf) will be held Wednesday April 24th, 2pm at Steinbach Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to help the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach