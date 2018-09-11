Funeral For: Ella Dueck

Funeral Date: September 15, 2018

Ella Dueck, 91, of Steinbach passed away Saturday, September 8th at her residence. She was predeceased by her husband Peter K. Dueck.

The funeral service for Ella Dueck will be held Saturday, September 15th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.