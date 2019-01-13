Funeral For: Elma Reimer

Funeral Date: January 16, 2019

Elma Reimer, 93 of Steinbach passed away Friday January 11th at Resthaven Nursing Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Eno and 1 daughter in infancy.

The funeral service for Elma Reimer will be held Wednesday January 16th, 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach