Memorial Service: Elmer Dyck
Memorial Date: January 22, 2019
Elmer Dyck, 94 of Morden formerly of Rivers passed away Saturday January 19th at Tabor Home. He is survived by his wife Lena, 1 step-daughter, 1 step- daughter in law and their families. He was predeceased by 2 step-sons and 3 brothers.
A memorial service for Elmer Dyck will be held Tuesday January 22nd, 2pm at Brandon Grace Mennonite Church with burial at Rivers Mennonite Cemetery at 11:30am prior to the service.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Monday January 21st from 2-4pm.
Donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden

