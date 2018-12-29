Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Elmer Wiebe

Memorial For: Elmer Wiebe
Memorial Date: December 31, 2018
Elmer Wiebe, 63, of Morden, passed away Thursday, December 27 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Doretta, mother Katherine, 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families.
A memorial service for Elmer Wiebe will be held Monday, December 31st at 2pm at Morden EMMC, with a private burial prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Sunday, December 30th from 1 to 6pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Youth for Christ, Morden.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.

