Memorial For: Elmer Wiebe

Memorial Date: December 31, 2018

Elmer Wiebe, 63, of Morden, passed away Thursday, December 27 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Doretta, mother Katherine, 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families.

A memorial service for Elmer Wiebe will be held Monday, December 31st at 2pm at Morden EMMC, with a private burial prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Sunday, December 30th from 1 to 6pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Youth for Christ, Morden.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.