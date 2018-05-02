Funeral For: Elsie Bergen

Funeral Date: May 4, 2018

Elsie Bergen, 94, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, April 30th at Donwood Manor. She is survived by her husband Jake, 3 daughters, 3 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Elsie Bergen will be held Friday, May 4th at 11am at McIvor Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 200 McIvor Avenue, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Thursday from 7 to 8pm, with a devotional at 7:15. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.