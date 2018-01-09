Funeral For: Elsie Dyck

Funeral Date: January 15, 2018

Elsie Dyck, 90, of Steinbach passed away Monday, January 8th at Vita Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob and 2 daughters.

The funeral service for Elsie Dyck will be held Monday, January 15th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.