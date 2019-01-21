Funeral For: Elsie Schilke

Funeral Date: January 24, 2019

Elsie Schilke, 93, of Winnipeg formerly of Steinbach, passed away Thursday, January 17th at Meadowood Manor. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel, 1 son-in-law, 1 sister, and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Elsie Schilke will be held Thursday, January 24th at 2pm at Steinbach St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Highway 12.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or Alzheimer Society of Manitoba or to charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.