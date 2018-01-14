Memorial For: Erdman “Ed” Heinrichs

Memorial Date: January 16, 2018

Erdman “Ed” Heinrichs, 93, of Altona passed away Sunday, January 14th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anna, 2 daughters, 3 sons, 5 step-children, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Nora, 1 son, 1 infant son, 1 great-granddaughter and 9 siblings.

A memorial service for Erdman “Ed” Heinrichs will be held Tuesday, January 16th at 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with private family burial prior to the service at Bergfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Monday from 1 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Altona and District Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.