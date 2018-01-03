Funeral For: Eric Manfred Penner

Funeral Date: January 4, 2018

Eric Manfred Penner, 72, of East St. Paul formerly of Morden and Kaleida area, passed away Friday, December 29th at his home. He is survived by his wife Clara, 1 daughter, 3 sons, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister, 2 brothers, and 3 brothers-in-law.

The funeral service for Eric Manfred Penner will be held Thursday, January 4th at 11am at Church of the Rock, 1397 Buffalo Place, Winnipeg, with burial at Thompson in the Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Andrew Wommack Ministries International.

Arrangements by Rock Fontaine Funeral Home, Winnipeg.