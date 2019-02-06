Devotional For: Erica Harder

Devotional Date: February 9, 2019

Erica Harder, 93, of Brandon formerly of Moore Park, passed away Tuesday, February 5th at Fairview Home. She is survived by her husband Jake, 3 daughters, 1 son, 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by 1 infant daughter and one daughter-in-law.

A devotional for Erica Harder will be held Saturday, February 9th at 4pm at Memories Chapel, 330 – 18th Street North, Brandon, with viewing prior to the devotional at 3:30pm.

Donations may be made to the Gideons.

Arrangements by Memories Chapel, Brandon.