Funeral For: Erma Loeppky

Funeral Date: January 14, 2018

Erma Loeppky, 97, of Niverville passed away Monday, January 8th at St. Pierre Hospital. She is survived by 1 brother and his family. She was predeceased by her husband Peter F. Loeppky.

The funeral service for Erma Loeppky will be held Sunday, January 14th at 2pm at Niverville United Church with burial at Heritage Cemetery, Niverville.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.