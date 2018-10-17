Funeral For: Erma Schellenberg Nee Enns

Funeral Date: October 20, 2018

Erma Schellenberg Nee Enns, 79, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, October 16th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Isaac, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 3 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Erma Schelleberg Nee Enns will be held Saturday, October 20th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Operation Smile Canada.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.