Funeral For: Erna Foth

Funeral Date: September 29, 2018

Erna Foth, 82, of Marquette passed away Sunday, September 23rd at her residence. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Leo.

The funeral service for Erna Foth will be held Saturday, September 29th at 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial at Belcourt Community Cemetery at 3pm.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Association or Billy Graham Evangelical Association.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.