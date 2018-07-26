Funeral For: Erna Janzen

Funeral Date: July 30, 2018

Erna Janzen, 93, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, July 25th at Bethania Personal Care Home. She is survived by 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Erna Janzen will be held Monday, July 30th at 2pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial prior to the service at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church Cemetery at Springstein.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Memorial Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.