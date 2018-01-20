Funeral For: Erna Klassen

Funeral Date: January 23, 2018

Erna Klassen, 89, of Calgary formerly of Kola and Rosenort, passed away Tuesday, January 16th at Royal West Care Home, Calgary. She is survived by 4 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter.

A memorial service for Erna Klassen will be held Saturday, January 20th at 1pm at Abbeydale Christian Fellowship Calgary.

The funeral service for Erna Klassen will be held Tuesday, January 23rd at 1pm at Kola EMC with burial at Kola Cemetery.