Funeral For: Ernie Ginter

Funeral Date: April 12, 2018

Ernie Ginter, 52, of Narol, passed away Thursday, April 5th at Selkirk Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Heather, 1 daughter, 1 son, 7 sisters, 5 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, his father-in-law, 2 brothers, and 1 brother-in-law.

The funeral service for Ernie Ginter will be held Thursday, April 12th at 11am at North Kildonan Mennonite Brethren Church, 1315 Gateway Road, with burial at Transcona Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.