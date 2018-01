Memorial For: Ernie Towarnicki

Memorial Date: January 27, 2018

Ernie Towarnicki, 79 of Winkler passed away Monday January 22nd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Verna and her family.

A memorial service for Ernie Towarnicki will be held Saturday January 27th, 11am at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Mennonite Church with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Pembina Valley Bible Camp or Winkler Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler