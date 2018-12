Funeral For: Ervin Groening

Funeral Date: December 31, 2018

Ervin Groening, 95, of Winkler formerly of Lowe Farm, passed away Monday, December 24th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Agatha, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families.

The funeral service for Ervin Groening will be held Monday, December 31 at 2pm at Grace Mennonite Church, Winkler, with burial prior to the service at Rosefarm Cemetery.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.