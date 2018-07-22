Funeral For: Erwin Holweger
Funeral Date: July 26, 2018
Erwin Holweger, 81, of Killarney passed away Wednesday, July 18th at Brandon Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Gertrud, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and their families.
The funeral service for Erwin Holweger will be held Thursday, 2pm at Killarney United Church with burial at Killarney Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Health Sciences Centre Foundation, Cancer Care Manitoba, or the Tri Lake Health Centre.
Arrangements by Wheatland Funeral Service, Killarney.
Erwin Holweger
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Funeral For: Erwin Holweger
- Previous Kenneth Fred Knutt
- Next Martha Driedger (nee Kehler)