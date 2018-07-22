Funeral For: Erwin Holweger

Funeral Date: July 26, 2018

Erwin Holweger, 81, of Killarney passed away Wednesday, July 18th at Brandon Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Gertrud, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Erwin Holweger will be held Thursday, 2pm at Killarney United Church with burial at Killarney Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Health Sciences Centre Foundation, Cancer Care Manitoba, or the Tri Lake Health Centre.

Arrangements by Wheatland Funeral Service, Killarney.