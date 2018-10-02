Funeral For: Esther Penner

Funeral Date: October 5, 2018

Esther Penner, 86, of Steinbach formerly of Rosenort, passed away Monday, October 1st at Maplewood Manor. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer, 6 sisters and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Esther Penner will be held Friday, October 5th at 10:30am at Rosenort Church of God in Christ with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Thursday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.