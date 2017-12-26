Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Eunice Seller

Memorial For:  Eunice E. Seller Nee Horrill
Memorial Date: December 29, 2017
Eunice E. Seller Nee Horrill, 92, of Morden passed away Wednesday, December 20th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son.
A memorial service for Eunice E. Seller Nee Horrill will be held Friday, December 29th at 11am at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with burial prior to the service at 10:30am at Hillside Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.

