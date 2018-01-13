Funeral For: Eva Dyck

Funeral Date: January 17, 2018

Eva Dyck, 80, of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, January 11th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters, 4 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John.

The funeral service for Eva Dyck will be held Wednesday, January 17th at 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg, with burial at 3pm at New Bothwell Somerfelder Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Centre of Excellence at Riverview Health Centre, 1 Morley Ave, R3L2P4.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.