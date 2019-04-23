Funeral For: Eva Feakes (Nee Wall)

Funeral Date: April 26, 2019

Eva Feakes (Nee Wall), 94, of Winkler formerly of Plum Coulee passed away Monday, April 22nd at Salem Home. She is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry, and 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Eva Feakes (Nee Wall) will be held Friday, April 26th at 2:00pm at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Church, with burial at Plum Coulee Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Thursday, April 23rd from 1pm to 6:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.