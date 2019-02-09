Funeral For: Evelyn Krentz

Funeral Date: February 13, 2019

Evelyn Krentz, 87, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, February 7th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. She is survived by 4 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother, 1 sister-in-law and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur, 1 son, 1 brother and 1 sister-in-law.

The funeral service for Evelyn Krentz will be held Wednesday, February 13th at 2pm at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Steinbach with burial at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Highway 12 South.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Tuesday from 7 to 8pm and at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.