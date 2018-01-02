Memorial For: Florence Dunseath Nee Fleming

Memorial Date: January 3, 2018

Florence Dunseath Nee Fleming, 85, of Winkler formerly of Grandview, passed away Friday, December 29th at Salem Home. She is survived by her husband Elton, 2 daughters, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Florence Dunseath Nee Fleming will be held Wednesday, January 3rd at 2pm at Morden Alliance Church with burial prior to the service at 12:30pm at Westridge Memorial Gardens, Winkler.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Tuesday from 1 to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.