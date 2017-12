Funeral For: Frank Driedger

Funeral Date: December 14, 2017

Frank Driedger, 85 of Steinbach passed away Friday December 8th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Susan, 4 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Frank Driedger will be held Thursday December 14th, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at Blumenort Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach