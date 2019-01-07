Memorial For: Frank Hoeppner

Memorial Date: January 11, 2019

Frank Hoeppner, 85, of Morden passed away Sunday, January 6th at Tabor Home, Morden. He is survived by his wife Betty, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and their families.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Frank Hoeppner will be held Friday, January 11th at 11am at Westside Community Church, Morden, with a private ash interment prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Tabor Home Inc.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.