Memorial For: Fred Driedger

Memorial Date: April 25, 2019

Fred Driedger, 73, of Woodridge formerly of Grunthal, passed away Sunday, April 21st at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Shirley, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Fred Driedger will be held Thursday, April 25th at 11am at Steinbach St. Paul Lutheran Church with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Siloam Mission or to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.