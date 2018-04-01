Funeral For: Frieda Goetz

Funeral Date: April 4, 2018

Frieda Goetz, 81, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, March 29th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry.

The funeral service for Frieda Goetz will be held Wednesday, 11am at Springfield Heights Mennonite Church, Winnipeg, with burial at Glen Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.