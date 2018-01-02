Memorial For: George Aaron Froese

Memorial Date: January 5, 2018

George Aaron Froese, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, December 30th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Verna, 1 son, 2 daughters-in-law, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for George Aaron Froese will be held Friday, January 5th at 2pm at Grant Memorial Baptist Church, 877 Wilkes Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.